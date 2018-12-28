Injured mum unaware daughter died in horror crash

Maddison Spyve, 18 and her mother Tammy. A fundraiser has been launched to help Tammy, who was seriously injured in a Bruce Hwy crash at Feluga that killed Maddison.

A FELUGA mother seriously hurt in a crash that killed her daughter is oblivious to her loss because she remains heavily medicated in intensive care.

Her son, Jayden Allwood, grieving the loss of his sister, is heartbroken knowing he will have to explain what happened to his mother once she's no longer heavily medicated.

Maddison Spyve, 18, died after the vehicle she was driving collided with a semi-trailer on the Bruce Hwy near the Feluga turn-off on December 13.

Her mother Tammy Spyve is in Cairns Hospital where her family is keeping a bedside vigil.

"We don't really know if she remembers the accident at all," Mr Allwood said.

"It's pretty hard at the moment because we can't tell her things or talk to her at all.

"We're still all shaken up about things."

Mr Allwood reached out to the community after members set up a gofundme charity, which has already raised $11,625 in 10 days - more than double the $5000 goal.

"I am totally overwhelmed with everyone's support and generosity," he said.

"The local community, Tam and Maddison's friends, even people that didn't know them all pulling together and helping us work through everything at this terrible time.

"From the bottom of my heart I thank you all for your support."

Mr Allwood, who lives in New South Wales, flew to Cairns the day of the crash and remained by his mother's side every day until he had to return home.

He said his aunt and uncle were staying with his mum until he could return.

"It's hard not being able to talk to mum when we're up there," he said.

"They're hoping in the next week she can come off the medication and we can start to comprehend where she is."

He planned to be there to when Tammy was told of Maddi's death so he could support her through her grief.

Mr Allwood said Maddi, who was a talented musician, and Tammy were incredibly close.

Bingal Bay resident Sandal Hayes, who set up the gofundme charity, said Maddi's death had been emotional for the whole area.

"She was such a promising singer and beautiful flautist," Ms Hayes said.

"The community has come together in grief for Maddi and just the knowledge of what Tammy will experience."

Ms Hayes said Tammy was "loved by everyone" in the community.

"She's the most hard working, lovely person you could ever meet. Maddi was her life and she devoted everything to her," she said.

"Setting up the charity was the least I could do, the only thing I could do."

The gofundme charity can be found at https://bit.ly/2LpqQ1X