Son tells cops ‘drugs are dad’s not mine’ during car search

A Laidley dad has had an awkward encounter with police when they found drugs in his car, that his son was driving (File Image).

A YOUNG driver has told police the drugs found tucked behind the ashtray were “dads, not mine”.

According to his father, Peter John Brunton, 48, the 2.1 grams of cannabis had been there for a “long time”, he told police.

The cannabis was found during a search of Brunton’s car, which his son had been driving after attending court that morning.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe told the Gatton Magistrates Court that police pulled up Brunton’s vehicle at 2.30pm on August 31 at Laidley.

Snr Const Lowe said police questioned the driver if there were any drugs in the vehicle.

The driver said “this is my father’s vehicle; I only used the car today to get to court. I don’t know what is in the vehicle, hopefully he has not left any drugs in the car because I only just got put on 14-months’ probation for drug offences,” Snr Const Lowe said.

Brunton, from Laidley, was questioned on September 1 and said he had accidentally left the drugs in the vehicle before letting his son borrow the car.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

“It wasn’t really smart,” Magistrate Robert Tuura told Brunton.

He was shocked by Brunton’s son’s statements.

“You’re otherwise a good character in the last 20 years, this is out of character for you,” Mr Tuura said.

Brunton was convicted and fined $500, which was referred to SPER.