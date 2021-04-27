Son stabbed father over ‘spiked’ tartare sauce belief

A man who stabbed his father so forcefully part of the knife embedded in his vertebrae has been sentenced.

A man who stabbed his father - embedding an 8cm part of the knife in his vertebrae - because he of a delusional belief he tried to "spike" his tartare sauce, a court has heard.

Broden Michael Slater, 30, told a psychiatrist "voices were spilling out" of his head at the time he stabbed his father, Ian Slater, outside the home they shared at Port Lincoln on January 28, 2020.

He was found not guilty of the attempted murder by reason of mental incompetence.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Judy Hughes set a limiting term - a period under mental health supervision equal to a term of imprisonment had Slater been found guilty of the crime - of eight years and three months.

"The injuries inflicted were severe and could easily have killed your father," she said.

"There was force to the attack and he required surgery to retrieve the portion of the blade that was still in his back."

She said Slater and his father had argued about cigarettes before Slater told his father "I'm going to f**ing kill you". He then went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

His father ran towards a neighbours house, but Slater followed him and grabbed him around the neck before stabbing him twice in the back.

"One of these blows was administered with such force that 8cm of the knife blade broke off and lodged in your father's back," she said.

The neighbours were able to intervene and called for emergency services.

Justice Hughes said Ian Slater subsequently had surgery to remove part of the knife blade which was embedded in the vertebrae.

She said Slater told police his father had "spiked" his tartare sauce with either a bone of fishing line, causing him to become sick during the day which made the voices inside his head angry.

Justice Hughes said Slater had also had a delusional belief his father had tried to harm him.

She said Slater was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2014, and had been placed on various types of medication and doses but their effect was compromised with his continued abuse of illicit drugs including cannabis and methamphetamine.

He had smoked cannabis on the day of the attack.

Mr Slater's father, Ian Slater, had told the court his son's future success was dependent upon his abstinence from illicit drugs.

In a victim impact statement previously read to the court Ian Slater said he had recovered "fairly well" since the attack.

Justice Hughes said Slater, who appeared via video link from forensic mental health facility James Nash House, was "not well enough" to yet begin release into the community, but could apply for conditional release in the future.

Originally published as Son stabbed father over 'spiked' tartare sauce