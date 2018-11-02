Son of first woman elected to Ipswich Council launches award

Charis Mullen with Violet Jordan's grand-daughter Dianne Jordan, her son Keith Jordan and his wife Peg Jordan.

A NEW youth leadership award, aimed at finding the next generation of future leaders, has been launched at Parliament House.

The Violet Jordan Leadership Award has been named after Ellen Violet Jordan, the first woman elected to the Ipswich City Council and only the second woman to ever be elected to the State Parliament back in 1966.

State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen was joined by Violet Jordan's family in launching the special award.

Her son, Keith Jordan, said his mother would be absolutely chuffed to know that she is being recognised in this manner.

"Violet was a humble woman who just got on with the job but I know she would be pleased to be honoured in this way,” Mr Jordan said.

"Investing in the leadership potential of our youth is something she would be so proud to see.”

Ms Mullen said the award recognised the achievements of Violet Jordan who last year was honoured by having the new state seat of Jordan named after her.

"Violet Jordan was a real pioneer for women but also for her staunch representation of and leadership within the Ipswich region over many decades,” Ms Mullen said.

"I hope through this Leadership Award, we can create a much better knowledge and understanding of the origin of the electorate's name.”

The award is open to students entering Year 11 or 12 in 2019 who live within the Jordan Electorate.

The award includes $1,000 to to help further the winners education in the final years of high school.

"I have had the opportunity to already meet some fantastic young people within our electorate who are showing incredible leadership potential,” Ms Mullen said.

"I want to encourage this leadership in those final years of schooling before these young people head out into the wider world to make their mark.”

How to enter:

Entrants need to provide a short essay responding to two questions:

1. What is your definition of leadership and who you would list as an example of a good leader? (500 words)

2. Outline your current community leadership (such as volunteering or involvement in community life) and how the award will contribute in developing your leadership potential. (250 words)

Applications can be emailed to jordan@parliament.qld.gov.au and must include the applicant's full name, address, contact number and secondary school they will be attending in 2019.