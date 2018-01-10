Son of border force boss guilty of drugs charge

Chè Quaedvlieg says he will plead guilty to a charge of drug possession in a Brisbane court on Wednesday.

THE son of Australian Border Force boss Roman Quaedvlieg has pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Che Roman-Dujon Quaedvlieg, 33, appeared in the Brisbane Arrest Court this morning.

He admitted being in possession of ecstasy at the Boondall Entertainment Centre on December 6.

Che told the court he had a rough year, that included the loss of his eight-month-old son to SIDS.

After that, Che said he developed a painkiller addiction and was only now getting his life back on track.

"I want to apologise for my actions," he told the court.

Che was convicted and fined $500. Outside court he declined to comment.

Australian Border Force Commissioner Roman Quaedvlieg. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

Speaking for the first time yesterday since he stood aside from his $731,000-a-year position last year pending an investigation over a separate scandal, Roman Quaedvlieg said he was supporting his son during the drama.

"I've spoken to my son in the last couple of weeks in relation to this matter. I'm aware that it's a very minor possession charge," he said.

"I'm aware of the difficult personal circumstances he's undergone in the last 12 months and he has my full and complete support."

Last night, Che said he no longer had a relationship with his father and that his parents divorced when he was 17.

"I went on a night out and I was carrying a small amount of MDMA," Che said.

"I'm just trying to get back on track after a rough 2017. I lost everything."

Che Quaedvlieg leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court, in Brisbane, Wednesday, January 10, 2018. Mr Quaedvlieg, the son of stood-down Australian Border Force head Roman Quaedvlieg, was fined $500 after being caught with a small bag of ecstasy. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

Roman, 53, is currently on extended leave from his role as ABF Commissioner, after allegations emerged last year that he helped secure his girlfriend, who is 20 years his junior, a job at Sydney Airport.

He was stood aside from his role on full pay on May 29.

Mr Quaedvlieg has insisted he kept his distance from the woman's application to work at the airport and that they were not in a relationship at the time.

It is understood the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity has produced preliminary findings, but the ABF Commissioner's career remains in limbo.

Referring to the investigation, Roman said last night: "I don't wish to make any comment in relation to the matters that relate substantially to me."

The ABF last night said it could not comment "on any ­alleged matters which do not involve the ABF".

"The Commissioner is on leave as previously reported," a spokesman said. "We have no further comment to make."