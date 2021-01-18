Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Son makes heartbreaking find after Tablelands tractor death
Son makes heartbreaking find after Tablelands tractor death
News

Son makes heartbreaking find after tractor death

by Grace Mason and Peter Martinelli
18th Jan 2021 6:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WELL-known Tablelands farming family is in mourning after a farmer was killed when his tractor rolled on him on a rural Peeramon property.

Emergency services were called to the Anderson Road dairy farm about 9pm on Friday, but tragically the 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is now being probed by both the police Forensic Crash Unit and Work Health and Safety Queensland.

Yungaburra police Sen-Constable Ian Wright said the crash may have occurred up to five hours before the man's body was found.

The accident is being investigated by the police Forensic Crash Unit and Work Health and Safety Queensland.
The accident is being investigated by the police Forensic Crash Unit and Work Health and Safety Queensland.


It is understood it was his son who came across the tragic scene after the man had failed to return home.

The accident site was several kilometres from the farm homestead in a neighbouring paddock.

Sen-Constable Wright said initial investigations suggested the farmer had been driving the small tractor in long grass along a tree line when it hit a log, which caused it to roll.

He said the farmer had been out spraying weeds, preparing fences and recovering a broken down vehicle when the crash occurred.

"We are looking at somewhere between a four to five hour time frame (before he was found)," he said.

"It was in a separate paddock to where the farm house was."

WHS investigators travelled to the scene, which is about 1km from the road, on Saturday as part of their investigation.

If the accident is deemed to be a workplace incident then WHS will prepare a report for the coroner.

Originally published as Son makes heartbreaking find after tractor death

More Stories

fnq tablelands tractor death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man refused breath test, didn’t want to ‘spread’ COVID

        Premium Content Man refused breath test, didn’t want to ‘spread’ COVID

        Crime A driver told police he would not give a breath sample because he did not want to give them COVID-19

        • 18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        NAMED AND SHAMED: 16 drink, drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 16 drink, drug drivers

        News A mum of six pleaded guilty to driving with ice in her system

        • 18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘I’ve lost everything’: Car, $20,000 worth of items stolen

        Premium Content ‘I’ve lost everything’: Car, $20,000 worth of items stolen

        Crime An Ipswich woman is reeling after her car, $20,000 in tools and camping gear and...

        Police find missing man ‘safe and well’ after river search

        Premium Content Police find missing man ‘safe and well’ after river search

        News Concerns were held for the 32-year-old’s safety as he has a medical condition