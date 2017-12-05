Something stirring at cafe as owners make plans for future

ON THE MARKET: Deann and John Devin from Deann's Coffee House are looking to sell the business.

ON THE MARKET: Deann and John Devin from Deann's Coffee House are looking to sell the business. Rob Williams

DEANN'S Coffee House will mark 10 years of operation and a transition to a retirement phase in 2018.

The business will continue to operate but this dual milestone is significant for owner Deann Devin.

"It is amazing to come to 10 years of operating the Coffee House,” Mrs Devin said.

"When we started out, the café scene in Ipswich was in its infancy. Today it is a very competitive market.”

Deann's Coffee House has a warm, homely feel.

It has a retro feel and the cafe serves a wide array of food which is all made on the premises.

"We are not going anywhere. I need to be really clear about that. My husband John and I are just looking at selling the business as a part of our future,” she said.

"I think that with my youngest daughter having just finished high school and 10 years of six days a week, it is time to think about the future.

"We are not in a rush but we want to ideally transition out of the business. We are not getting younger.”

The aim is to sell the cafe as a going concern. Mrs Devin said it will be the smoothest way to change over.

"We have so many regular customers and it is a really strong business,” she said.

As well as the historic kitchen items, photographs and retro tables and chairs, it is the fabulous food that brings people back.

"It is home-made. We have savoury and sweet options and breakfast and afternoon teas.

"The baked cheesecakes, chocolate torte or pies are favourites. I change the menu regularly to keep things fresh and interesting.”

"I think that it is time for John and I to have some time together. I must admit I went to sell a few times but the timing had not been right. It seems like the right time now,” she said.

Deann's Coffee House is well positioned at 195 Brisbane St in the popular Top of Town precinct.

It can be found between art, boutiques and shoe stores.

"This part of town is more and more becoming a great destination shopping location,” she said.

"Because it is changing and growing, I think it is time for fresh blood and a new vision of what this cafe can be.

"It is a great business but you have to know when it is time to move on,” she said.

It is an unusual approach, but Mrs Devin has never been conventional.

"She has worked in the hospitality industry over decades and has a wealth of experience.

"We want to be open and honest as we always are. We think it is a great opportunity for someone to take over the reins and grow the business.

"Until then we continue on. I think it is a healthy way to do this,” she said.

For now, it is business as usual and the summer is a great time to enjoy a breakfast, lunch or coffee.

"We do get small Christmas get-together events, and of course catching up with colleagues or friends is always good.”

"I hope we might start a conversation and look for the right person to take this on.

"I am dealing with this directly at this stage so I will talk with people interested directly.”