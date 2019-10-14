Somerset’s Containers for Change agreement granted extension

Containers for Change will continue in the Somerset region thanks to a continuing partnership.

SOMERSET'S Containers for Change program is set to continue with an ongoing agreement between council and leading recycling service.

More than a year ago, an agreement was made between Anuha Services and Somerset Regional Council to carry out a 12-month trial for a container recycling scheme.

Those 12 months are now up, but locals won't have to bid farewell to the service.

The recycling scheme operates from an Anuha truck, which visits council sites at the Fernvale Futures Complex, Kilcoy Information Centre, and Pipeliner Park in Esk, on a weekly basis.

In the report submitted to councillors at the most recent Somerset Council meeting, it was noted the operation had been well-received by the community, and council sites were being kept in a tidy condition.

The council gave its unanimous approval to endorse a renewal of the partnership with Anuha for up to three more years.

Representatives from Anuha have also requested a meeting with council, to discuss further potential opportunities for the service.