Somerset's big clean up after weekend storms

Anna Hartley
| 6th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
DAMAGE: The impact of the storm cell was widespread, tearing the shade sail at Pipeliner Park in Esk.
DAMAGE: The impact of the storm cell was widespread, tearing the shade sail at Pipeliner Park in Esk. Somerset Regional Council

THE Somerset region was struck by storms at the weekend which caused damage to public infrastructure and left a trail of debris.

On Saturday the Somerset SES unit responded to 13 calls for assistance including damage to roofs and guttering.

Kilcoy and surrounding areas copped the brunt of the storm in Somerset with more than half of the SES calls for assistance being logged for that area.

Properties in Clarendon and Buaraba also required assistance.

Council received more than two dozen after-hours calls in relation to trees that had fallen across roads and other storm related damage and had three after-hours crews working at the weekend to remove fallen trees and fix road signage.

A number of facilities also sustained damage during the storm including shade cloths being torn at Pipeliner Park, Esk and at the Toogoolawah pool.

Numerous large trees have also been uprooted across Somerset.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the weekend was a timely reminder for people to be prepared.

"Residents (can) prepare their homes by clearing gutters and remembering to secure loose objects in their yards," he said.

"Residents should also take the opportunity to sign up to council's free Early Warning Network initiative to receive advanced warning of severe weather events."

For more information visit www.somerset.qld.gov.au.

