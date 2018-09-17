Somerset, Wivenhoe drinking water supplies dropping

SOMERSET and Wivenhoe Dams have the lowest drinking water volumes among the 12 SEQ Water dams.

Just over 1mm of rain fell in the Somerset Dam catchment in the past seven days, but the drinking water supply dropped to 77 per cent while at Wivenhoe Dam 2mm fell in the catchment and supply dropped to 70.4 per cent. Ten other dams in Southeast Queensland have between 80 per cent and 100 per cent volume.

The drinking water supply capacity of the SEQ Water Grid is 76.9 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.5 per cent since September 7.

The grid makes up close to 90 per cent of Southeast Queensland's total water storage volume.

In Southeast Queensland, dams produce on average 818ml of water a day, while the average daily consumption per person is 166 litres.

This time last year, the average daily water consumption per person was 202 litres a day.

In Januray 2016, temporary full supply levels were enacted for Somerset Dam and Wivenhoe Dam, which equal storage percentages of about 80 per cent for Somerset Dam and 90 per cent for Wivenhoe Dam.

The temporary full supply levels will remain in place until Somerset Dam Improvement Project plans are completed.