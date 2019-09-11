Somerset walking track closed due to severe fire warning

Seqwater fire officers work to manage the impact of a bushfire.

Seqwater fire officers work to manage the impact of a bushfire. Contributed

BUSHFIRES across the region have led to the temporary closure of a popular Somerset walking track.

Seqwater has closed the Wivenhoe Hill Trail Network along with four other trails in south east Queensland.

The trail has been closed since September 6, due to a severe fire danger rating.

Seqwater Chief Executive Officer Neil Brennan said Seqwater fire officers had been working closely with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and other agencies to contain fires on Seqwater-owned land and neighbouring properties.

"Our teams have been assisting with a significant amount of back-burning in fire-threatened areas such as Binna Burra, Beechmont, Atkinson and Esk," Mr Brennan said.

"Crews have also been busy making sure water supply remains accessible to QFES."

Other closures include Obi Obi Walk at Baroon Pocket Dam; the trail network at Lake Manchester; the trail network at Gold Creek, and the Wyaralong Trail Network.

It is unknown when the trails will be re-opened.