Somerset teen arrested following stealing spree

STEALING SPREE: A teen will face Ipswich Magistrates Court after he was charged with three counts of stealing. Picture: Cordell Richardson

LOWOOD Police have arrested a teen thief who allegedly stole batteries and groceries between Roma and the Somerset region.

The 19-year-old man targeted a supermarket in Lowood, stealing a variety of grocery items on two separate occasions, across April and June.

Lowood Police Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said the man was also connected to an incident in Roma.

“(He has also been charged) for stealing batteries from a mechanical business in Roma back in May last year,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

The Lowood man was served a notice to appear last week.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 8, facing three stealing charges.

