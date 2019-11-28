Menu
CHESS MATES: It was a record turnout at Fernvale State School as more than 260 students participated in the school's annual chess tournament.
Somerset school embraces the game that teaches life skills

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
CHESS is the name of the game at one Lockyer Valley school.

More than 260 children turned up to take part in Fernvale State School’s biggest ever chess tournament to date.

The Annual Fernvale Chess Championship was open to all students between Years 2 and 6 who wished to participate.

The school has always embraced chess and involved it in its curriculum and since chess teacher Geoff Butler took over the school’s program a few years ago interest in the game has boomed.

“Chess has been at Fernvale for the past 20 or 25 years, run by the previous teacher librarian but he retired,” Mr Butler said.

“They got me to come along and continue the chess and hopefully boost it along.”

The annual tournaments have been growing since.

“We went from 90 students, before I arrived, and last year we had 160,” Mr Butler said.

“This year we’ve gone up to the numbers we have.”

Dee Strong has two children at the school, both keen chess players.

Despite having been introduced to the game through their dad, Oliver, 12, and Sienna, 9, both rekindled their interest through the school’s program.

“Oliver has been interested for many years but it was only when we came back from overseas last year that he started again,” Ms Strong said.

“He was very inspired by Mr Butler and started to study a lot more and become more interested.”

Ms Strong said she noticed a change in both her children, which seemed to correlate with their growing exposure to chess.

“Especially with Oliver – he has just excelled with Mr Butler’s guidance and he’s made friends through chess who have similar interests,” she said.

“His studies have improved … and not just with chess.”

From Mr Butler’s perspective, chess taught life skills.

“It teaches problem solving, concentration and memory as well as a raft of other things like social skills,” he said.

“Children who play and study chess regularly have improved reading scores – there is a long list of life skills chess develops and promotes.”

chess chess tournament fernvale state school
Gatton Star

