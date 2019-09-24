Menu
UPDATE: One lane re-opened after Somerset motorcyle crash

Dominic Elsome
by
24th Sep 2019 11:39 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
UPDATE 12PM: ONE lane of traffic has now been opened, following a motorcycle crash on a major Somerset Road. 

Emergency crews are still on seen after a motorcyle left Lowood-Minden Road and crashed into a gully at Coolana. 

No further details on the rider, or thier conditions are available. 

EARLIER: POLICE have closed a major Somerset road following a motorcycle crash this morning.

The crash occurred on Lowood-Minden Rd at Coolana.

A QPS spokesperson confirmed at about 10.40am, a single motorcycle left the road and crashed down a gully.

A section of the road has been closed and diversions are in place.

No details on the rider or their condition could be provided.

