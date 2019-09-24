UPDATE: One lane re-opened after Somerset motorcyle crash

UPDATE 12PM: ONE lane of traffic has now been opened, following a motorcycle crash on a major Somerset Road.

Emergency crews are still on seen after a motorcyle left Lowood-Minden Road and crashed into a gully at Coolana.

No further details on the rider, or thier conditions are available.

EARLIER: POLICE have closed a major Somerset road following a motorcycle crash this morning.

The crash occurred on Lowood-Minden Rd at Coolana.

A QPS spokesperson confirmed at about 10.40am, a single motorcycle left the road and crashed down a gully.

A section of the road has been closed and diversions are in place.

No details on the rider or their condition could be provided.