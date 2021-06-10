Menu
Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Council News

Somerset rates to rise as council hands down budget

Ali Kuchel
10th Jun 2021 5:00 AM
Somerset residents will pay an extra 1.5 per cent in rates for 2021-2022 after the council handed down its budget on Wednesday.

But Somerset Regional Council will operate at a small deficit of $100,000, with an aim to be in surplus by 2023.

Landowners rates will be impacted by the official state land valuation increases that will affect rate payers differently across the region for the upcoming financial year.

In addition, landowners will pay an extra 40 cents in rural fire brigade levies, which is heavily backed by rural brigades own fundraising measures.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the budget also included $41 million in infrastructure spending including major upgrades to Lowood-Minden Road and the Lowood/Fernvale recycled water pipelines.

“Somerset has been successful in winning infrastructure funding for our community under our Battleplan because of our strong financials,” Cr Lehmann said.

But Cr Lehmann said the budget was not just about hard infrastructure.

“We will be advancing Somerset’s economic development and tourism through new strategies with great new initiatives to assist local businesses and the community, while protecting our rural heritage,” he said.

“Our budget continues council’s successful fight against environmental and agricultural pest plants with an increase in the environmental levy to $41.50.”

The environmental levy is a significant increase from $20 for 2020-2021 financial year.

