Somerset Dam delivers Easter gift to thirsty Wivenhoe

Releases from Somerset Dam will provide a small boost for Wivenhoe Dam, following recent rain.

Heavy rainfall in the Somerset Dam catchment has been an Easter weekend gift from the heavens for overall water supply levels, with dam operators starting operational releases into Wivenhoe Dam on Tuesday morning.

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said operational releases commenced from Somerset Dam about 10am and would continue for several days, after rainfall between 50-200mm fell at different locations across the Somerset Dam catchment over the Easter weekend.

“Seqwater is releasing water from Somerset Dam into Wivenhoe Dam via sluice gates to manage inflows and balance the water storage levels across both dams,” he said.

Somerset Dam is currently 78.8% capacity, while Wivenhoe Dam is 37.3%.

The releases are not expected to deliver a huge increase to Wivenhoe Dam at this stage.

Seqwater will keep the level of Somerset Dam at or below 80% as it embarks on upgrade work at the facility.

There will be no downstream impact as a result of the releases, which will flow into Wivenhoe Dam and remain in storage.

While Wivenhoe remains in need of a serious drink, 13 of the region’s smaller dams are spilling as a result of heavy rain this wet season.

Baroon Pocket Dam, Cedar Pocket Dam, Enoggera Dam, Gold Creek Dam, Hinze Dam, Lake Macdonald, Lake Manchester, Leslie Harrison Dam, Little Nerang Dam, Nindooinbah Dam, Wyaralong Dam, Wappa Dam and Sideling Creek Dam are spilling.

Mr Brennan said Seqwater will keep track of the forecasts and advise if the rainfall forecast changes significantly. The Seqwater Flood Operations Centre is at Alert level activation in response to the current weather conditions.

Visitors to Seqwater’s dam recreation areas are also urged to remain vigilant and play it safe over the coming days.

Moogerah Dam, near Boonah, remains closed to water-ski-ing due to safety concerns following recent inflows.

Further testing has been conducted and results are expected later this week.

The heavy rain may have changed the conditions at the dams and recreation areas, and Seqwater urges all visitors to take extra care.

Signage has been placed at the recreation areas to advise of the closures. Plan ahead and play it safe by checking Seqwater’s recreation and safety notices online before visiting and observe all signage on site.

For Seqwater dam levels, visit www.seqwater.com.au/water-supply/dam-levels or phone Seqwater’s dam release hotline on 1800 613 122 (free call).