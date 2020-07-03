Menu
SNAKE BITE: A girl was rushed to hospital with a suspected snake bite.
Somerset child hospitalised with suspected snake bite

Ebony Graveur
3rd Jul 2020 10:32 AM
A SOMERSET child has been hospitalised with a suspected snake bite.

The primary school aged girl was playing in the backyard of a private address in Esk yesterday afternoon, when the incident occurred.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the bite snake had not been confirmed and the girl had been taken to Ipswich Hospital.

“The parents suspected a snakebite so they have taken precautions,” the spokesman said.

The girl was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

