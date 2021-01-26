Somerset celebrates dedication and commitment with awards

Esteemed Esk resident, Patti Jaenke, was named the 2021 Somerset Citizen of the Year at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Mrs Jaenke was recognised for her contributions to the Somerset community that span more than six decades.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann and Australia Day Ambassador Robert(Bob Atkinson) congratulate Somerset Citizen of the Year Patti Jaenke. Photo: Somerset Regional Council.

The official Somerset Australia Day Awards Ceremony was held at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk, and included an address by Australia Day Ambassador, Robert Atkinson AO APM.

Mr Atkinson worked with the Queensland Police Service for more than four decades including more than a decade as the Queensland Police Commissioner.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said Patti always had a welcoming smile on her face and was only too happy to help anyone in need.

“Patti’s dedication within her community is unsurpassed and her volunteering hours are too numerous to detail,” Cr Lehmann said.

Patti has been involved in the Grand Wivenhoe Society Fishing Club Inc since its formation in 1995 and has been awarded life membership, she’s also involved in the Esk Show and been part of many community led projects.

Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to year 12 student, Vaani Bhatt.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann and Australia Day Ambassador Robert(Bob Atkinson) congratulate Young Citizen of the Year Vaani Bhatt. Photo: Somerset Regional Council.

“Vaani is described by her peers as a role model who continuously strives to excel and positively influence those around her,” Cr Lehmann said.

“She has received several awards recognising her leadership skills, teamwork and commitment to assisting the community.”

Community Group of the Year was awarded to Lowood Community Action Group for their commitment to helping those in need with food, clothing and vegetables.

Somerset Community Group of the Year: Lowood Community Action Group Inc. Photo: Somerset Regional Council.

The Sports Award was presented to Beau Devey for his sportsmanship while participating at representative futsal competitions.

Somerset Sports Award: Beau Devey. Photo: Somerset Regional Council.

A special presentation was also made to Esk resident, Beryl Butler, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Australia Day.

The morning also included a citizenship ceremony recognising 25 new Australians.