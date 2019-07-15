Menu
Artist Sandi Harrold will have her work shown in Toogoolawah.
Somerset artists to lure in tourists with their exhibitions

Ashleigh Howarth
15th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
ART enthusiasts can experience stories of Somerset and a farm that's anything but calm as part of two new exhibitions coming to The Condensery.

Kerry Hetherington's The Story of Us will join Colourful Chaos II by Sandi Harrold at the award-winning Toogoolawah art gallery from Saturday, July 20.

Hetherington's work shares the stories of three unique locals as told over a cuppa or beer, at home, in a cafe, or around the campfire.

With hardly a human in sight, Harrold's Colourful Chaos II is a mish-mash menagerie of feathers, fur and fins.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the diverse duo would bring thousands of people to The Condensery.

"The gallery is a tremendous asset for the Somerset community, and Somerset Regional Council is proud to showcase the work of two celebrated Queensland artists at Toogoolawah," Cr Lehmann said.

The exhibition will run until Sunday, September 22.

