Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Export deals between four Australian abattoirs and China have been axed. PICTURE: CHRIS KIDD
Export deals between four Australian abattoirs and China have been axed. PICTURE: CHRIS KIDD
Business

Somerset abattoir among producers black-listed by China

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
12th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVERAL Australian meat producers have been black-listed by the Chinese Government in a shock move overnight, the latest development in trade tensions between China and Australia.

Among the four abattoirs known to have been black-listed so far is one at Kilcoy, which is operated by Kilcoy Global Foods (formerly the Kilcoy Pastoral Company).

Kilcoy Global Foods is in the process of expanding its international reach, with offices in America and China, so it remains to be seen how this move by China will impact business.

Kilcoy Global Foods has been contacted for comment.

READ MORE: Dinmore meatworks suspended from shipping to China

READ MORE: Beef City banned from exporting to China amid rising tension

The other sites that have been black-listed are New South Wales' Northern Cooperative Meat Company at Casino, Beef City near Toowoomba, and the Dinmore Meatworks, both of which are owned by JBS.

A statement released by JBS asserted the bans at their facilities were the result of "technical issues".

It is unclear at this time whether the Kilcoy Global Foods abattoir was black-listed for the same reason.

abattoir kilcoy global foods somerset region trade
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How mums juggle busy businesses and home schooling

        premium_icon How mums juggle busy businesses and home schooling

        News How these Ipswich business owners have adapted to do it all

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Health Coronavirus QLD: Government update on COVID-19

        Beef City banned from exporting to China amid rising tension

        premium_icon Beef City banned from exporting to China amid rising tension

        News The ban comes amid rising tensions between Australia and China.

        JOBS: New online portal to connect jobseekers with employers

        premium_icon JOBS: New online portal to connect jobseekers with employers

        News People will be able to upload their resume directly