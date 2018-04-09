Some sweet stuff for the missus

Daniel Mowat has won a year's worth of ice-cream from Baskin-Robbins.

IS DANIEL Mowat's wife the luckiest woman in Springfield?

He'll be bringing home some sweet stuff for his sweetheart after winning a year's supply of ice-cream in a recent Baskin-Robbins competition.

The Bellbird Park man said it was actually his wife's idea to enter as she wanted the free ice-cream.

"I was pretty happy, my wife was happier, she wanted the ice- cream,” he said.

All he had to do was eat a kids ice-cream scoop in under 31 seconds and he smashed the challenge finishing it in 12 seconds.

Runner up Jess Boulding won a $25 voucher in the Baskin-Robbins ice cream eating competition.

Mr Mowat said he had a strategy to the competition and chose royal mouse chocolate flavoured ice-cream.

"I picked one that I thought wouldn't have any hard bits so I could eat it quicker. It seemed to work,” he said.

"I thought I had a pretty good chance. I practised at home and got it in 13 seconds.”

He has also won a slushy sculling competition held at the Springfield Night Owl.

The couple plan on trying all the flavours with their win of a free medium tub of ice-cream a week.

Runner up Jess Boulding completed her scoop in 17.41 seconds.

The $5 competition saw anyone who could eat the 70 grams of ice-cream in under 31 seconds receive a free voucher for another scoop, meaning they got their ice-cream for free.