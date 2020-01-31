Solution secured as qualifiers stay in Sydney

CHONGQING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 10: Players of China line up prior to the 2019 LOCAJOY Cup International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan final match between Brazil v China at Chongqing Yongchuan Sports Center Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Chongqing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

THE Matildas' clash with China is set to go ahead after having their Olympic qualifying encounter delayed until February 12 at Campbelltown Stadium.

Football Federation Australia has confirmed the womens' national team will face Chinese Taipei at Campbelltown on February 6 and Thailand at Bankwest Stadium on February 9.

The changes come after the Chinese team was isolated at its Brisbane hotel soon after arriving in the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has thrown the event into disarray, forcing it to be relocated from Wuhan to Nanjing and then to Sydney after China withdrew as tournament hosts last weekend.

Within hours of next week's schedule and venues being confirmed by the Football Federation Australia on Wednesday, the plans were put on hold after it emerged China's team had been placed into isolation at their hotel in Brisbane shortly after arriving in the country.

The Chinese FA says the 32 players and staff are in good health and have shown no signs of the disease, which has killed over 100 and left thousands ill.

Despite showing no signs, Queensland Health authorities have previously stated the team will need to stay in isolation until next Wednesday - two days after their initially scheduled first fixture against Thailand at Campbelltown Stadium.

The top two nations from Group B will face the top two from Group A - featuring hosts South Korea, North Korea Myanmar and Vietnam - in a two-legged home and away playoff.

The playoff winners will secure their spots as Asia's representatives along with hosts Japan at this year's Tokyo Olympics.