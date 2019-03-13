Solo exhibition features city's iconic parks

Shirley Whitta has an exhibition at the Ipswich Community Art Gallery inspired by Nerima Gardens.

Shirley Whitta has an exhibition at the Ipswich Community Art Gallery inspired by Nerima Gardens. Rob Williams

AN EXHIBITION featuring drawings and paintings which capture the beauty of our iconic parks will be shown at the Ipswich Community Gallery.

Artist Shirley Whitta, who draws her inspiration from Limestone Park, Queens Park and Nerima Gardens, will have her artwork on display from March 22-25.

More than 30 pieces will be on display for the community to view.

While Mrs Whitta has had her artwork on display numerous times, this will be her first solo exhibition.

"I'm really excited about this. It's been quite a lot of work to get these pieces together," she said.

"I am really hoping the Ipswich community will come and have a look at my work, and then go and see the trees and the gardens for themselves because they are so beautiful."

Art has been a lifetime passion for Mrs Whitta, who knew from an early age she wanted to be an artist.

"I've been interested in drawing for as long as I can remember," she said.

After moving to Ipswich in 2010, Mrs Whitta began walking in the city's local parks, which stemmed the idea for her pieces.

"I live near Limestone Park, and every day I go for a walk there. It's not just for health, but also inspiration," she said.

"I can't go to the park and not bring home things like sticks or leaves."

The fig trees in Queens Park, Nerima Gardens and Cunningham's Knoll are also some of her favourite places to draw inspiration from.

Mrs Whitta said she was thankful to the gallery for believing in her work.

"I am really grateful for the Ipswich Art Society for helping me with this exhibition," she said.

"I would also like to thank the council for having such a great facility where art can be seen."

The exhibition's grand opening will be held on Friday, March 22, beginning at 5pm.

The gallery will be open from 10am-4pm Saturday to Monday.

The Ipswich Community Gallery is located in d'Arcy Doyle Pl, Ipswich.