IPSWICH COUNCIL: Solicitor eyes off Division 8

BIG AMBITION: Cameron McKenzie, Solicitor and Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Vice President, hopes to take over from Cr Charlie Pisasale when he retires.

A WELL-KNOWN solicitor has declared his intention to run as a councillor, but there is just one problem.

The division he wants isn't up for grabs.

Cameron McKenzie has been open about his ambition to take over the reins from Charlie Pisasale, should Cr Pisasale resign.

According to Cr Pisasale, Mr McKenzie is one of 14 people with their eyes on the job.

Cr Pisasale did not respond directly to rumours about his retirement plans, however, he said he would make any related announcements at the appropriate time.

"At the last election I kept a list of the number of people who were interested in division 8 but waiting for me to stand down," Cr Pisasale said.

"I had a list of 14 people.

"They basically said they wouldn't stand against me. I appreciate the confidence the community has in me and the job I am doing."

Mr McKenzie said he had no intention of pushing Cr Pisasale out of the job but wanted to be ready for the unexpected.

"It's a natural transition from lawyer to councillor," Mr McKenzie said.

"I want to take my career to the next level.

"I wouldn't mind another three years to campaign but I need to be prepared for the possibility Charlie might retire early at the upcoming by-election(/s)."

Mr McKenzie joined the Labor Party 12 months ago.

He says the party has given its blessing, but has in no way pushed him to run for a councillor's position or to make his intentions public.

"I also have no intention on running for mayor," Mr McKenzie said.

"Perhaps in the future but not right now. Being a lawyer does help to prepare you for all sorts of things and when you are running these campaigns all sorts of things are thrown around.

"(When I do run) I want to run my own race, fairly and squarely.

"I won't be out to sling mud at anyone."

He said the dirty tactics and use of Facebook during the local government 2016 elections was a sign of the times.

"The 2016 elections were a sign of modern campaigns. Things have changed with Facebook, for example. There are a lot of keyboard warriors out there."