Crime

Solicitor critical of disruption Child Safety had on family

Tara Miko
by
3rd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

A MOTHER who was unable to make her 11-year-old son go to school on 147 occasions last year has been ordered onto a four-month good behaviour bond.

The Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard Child Safety had removed the woman's son from her care in 2017, but he was returned to her home last year just before school started.

The boy ultimately refused to attend school and the woman was told by Child Safety staff she was not allowed to force him.

Of the 147 absences, 120 were unexplained or unauthorised, the court heard.

Solicitor Joe Millican, for the mother, said the child's removal from his client's care had been disruptive to the family and the child.

On his return to the woman's care, it was the boy who was making the decisions, and Mr Millican was critical of the impact Child Safety had had on the child and wider family.

The boy had this year moved to live with other family outside of Toowoomba and his school attendance had improved.

The woman pleaded guilty to obligation of parent to ensure attendance. No conviction was recorded.

Toowoomba Chronicle

