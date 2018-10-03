Soldier's PNG sacrifice in battle is recognised

FIGHTERS: Ipswich brothers George Scott and Pte Charles Scott. Charles was killed in action at Gorari in Papua New Guinea during World War II.

FIGHTERS: Ipswich brothers George Scott and Pte Charles Scott. Charles was killed in action at Gorari in Papua New Guinea during World War II. Contributed

UNLIKE other battles in Papua New Guinea, there are no plaques or monuments to the fallen in the largely forgotten Battle for Gorari.

In November, a group of Australians, led by John Tannock, will travel to PNG and unveil a monument with the blessing of local villagers.

Mr Tannock, who is employed by Ipswich City Council, has dedicated his spare time to working with a small group of relatives of diggers who fought in the Battle for Gorari.

During his research over the past two years, it was discovered one of the young diggers who lost their lives in the battle was born in Ipswich.

"Private Charles Scott attended Ipswich North State School and Ipswich Grammar School," Mr Tannock said.

"He and his brother George were in 2/31st Battalion and both fought at Gorari.

"George survived the battle but Charles was killed on November 10, 1942."

Mr Tannock and a group of relatives of diggers killed or wounded at Gorari will return to PNG on October 28 for the unveiling ceremony in Gorari on November 1.

"Before returning to PNG, the group is keen to track down other relatives to let them know what we are doing," he said.

"Any soldiers who were in the 2/1st, /2nd, 2/3rd, 2/25th, 2/31st and 2/33rd battalions and were in PNG in early November 1942, would most likely have fought at Gorari," he said.

The plaques for the monument were flown to Papua New Guinea last week with installation scheduled this week.

Contact Mr Tannock by email at jctann@skymesh.com.au

- Ipswichfirst.com.au