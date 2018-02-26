Soldier's battle for recognition in the nation's capital

DEPLOYED: Rod Bruce-Smith, Les Ray and Phil Hall served at Air Base Butterworth in Malaysia in 1974.

DEPLOYED: Rod Bruce-Smith, Les Ray and Phil Hall served at Air Base Butterworth in Malaysia in 1974. Contributed

AN IPSWICH soldier's fight to correct the "shameful betrayal" of servicemen will be progressed in the halls of Canberra when politicians return this week.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann has pledged to take up the call for a public inquiry into Rifle Company Butterworth's service with the opposition's defence personnel and veterans' affairs spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth.

Les Ray served as a member of Rifle Company Butterworth in 1974 - tasked with protecting RAAF assets in Malaysia.

Despite live ammunition, an expectation of casualties and an enemy threat, his company's deployment was classed as a peacetime garrison duty - denying him repatriation entitlements.

Mr Ray's call for a public inquiry into the operation was backed by Mr Neumann.

"I know the issue and I think he has a clearly valid point to pursue," he said.

"As a local MP I'm happy to take it up on his behalf."

Mr Ray argues his company's preparation and level of readiness in Malaysia, 1974 was equal to servicemen who served in South Vietnam, and the conditions he experienced indicated the company was operationally deployed.

The House of Representatives will sit in Canberra from today until Thursday.