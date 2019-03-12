Soldier launches Liberals' battle for fast-growing region

CHALLENGER: Liberal candidate for Oxley Russell Bauer with his wife Stephanie and young son Henry.

AN AUSTRALIAN Army helicopter technician turned accountant has been named as the Coalition's first candidate in Ipswich.

Russell Bauer will stand for the Liberal Party in the seat of Oxley, held by Labor's Milton Dick on a 19-point margin.

Mr Bauer acknowledged the mountain was steep, but said his focus was on residents.

"The government has had its dramas but I'm going to focus on Oxley as the individual that I am and look to the future,” he said.

"I'm just a local bloke trying to make a difference.”

Mr Bauer, whose young son is five-weeks old, said road and traffic issues in the growing electorate were his focus.

"The Ipswich Motorway is a bit of a disaster,” he said.

"Hopefully we can push for a full upgrade and push for better transport to get people home quicker.”

Mr Bauer said he had real-world experience as an army chopper technician and now accountant.

The candidate fired the first shot at Mr Dick, who he said had not delivered projects.

"He's a career politician,” Mr Bauer said.

Mr Dick said LNP and other parties were "not interested in our community”.

"Since being elected almost three years ago I've been working hard every day to ensure that local residents have their concerns heard and they have a voice in Canberra,” he said.

"As a long term local resident of our community, I know I have to work hard to earn people's trust and I'm going to keep doing that every single day.

One Nation has not announced its Oxley candidate.