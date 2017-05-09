24°
Feature

Unknown soldier's identity revealed

Gary Worrall
| 9th May 2017 12:00 PM
The 'unknown soldier' was found to be Private John Cowper of Basin Pocket
The 'unknown soldier' was found to be Private John Cowper of Basin Pocket Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER a call to the community in the QT before Anzac Day, the Ipswich Genealogical Society has found the identity of its "unknown soldier".

Society president Irma Deas said the group received a large-size portrait of a World War One-era soldier, believed to have come from the Ipswich area.

"We got the portrait from one of our supporters, who attends many clearing sales at country properties, but he was not certain exactly which property the portrait had come from," Mrs Deas said.

"It was part of a bigger lot he received, but it was in such good condition.

"He did not want to see it wrecked or thrown out."

Instead, it was donated to the society, and hangs in the headquarters at the Ipswich Historical Society.

"We were given an indication as to who it may have been.

"But we were not certain, so we decided to ask Ipswich residents, through the Ipswich Advertiser, if anyone could confirm his identity."

Mrs Deas said the response was almost immediate, with a number of items coming to light.

"When we followed through, we found this was in fact Jonathon 'Nugget' Cowper, who was born in Yorkshire in England, but grew up in Ipswich, after his family moved here in 1885 when he was about 12 months old."

Mr Cowper, by then a coal miner, enlisted in the AIF on September 6, 1915, at the age of 33.

He was posted first to Egypt in 1916, and then to France, arriving at the battle front in September 1916.

"But on December 21, he was removed from the trenches, suffering from trenchfoot, and was hospitalised for many months, before being returned to Australia."

Post war, Mr Cowper returned to coal mining in Ipswich, eventually moving to Mackay in north Queensland by 1936, where he passed away in 1947, and was buried in the Mackay cemetery, Mrs Deas said.

"It appears he died a bachelor, having never married, his family erecting a headstone 'In loving memory of our dear brother' on his grave in Mackay."

With the identity of the "unknown soldier" now revealed, Mrs Deas said the portrait would remain in the society's offices, but with full details of Mr Cowper available to researchers.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  anzac ipswich unknown soldier

6 ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

6 ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

NAPLAN can often can be a stressful time for students

  • News

  • 9th May 2017 2:18 PM

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

10 places to spoil mum this Mother's Day

Here's where to spoil mum this week

Support for Ipswich parents using ice 'a major issue'

Support is lacking for parents addicted to ice and their families.

127 Ipswich children at risk of abuse

Local Partners

Honk parade showcases our love of cars

Mr Chicken's Pontiac Transam Firevird a lot to crow about

Ipswich Rotary takes to air as part of military exercise

READY: RAAF Air Commodore Ken Robinson, Base Commander, with Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale ahead of the takeoff in a KC-30 tanker.

Refuelling of Super Hornet and building relationships on the agenda

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

Five things to do this weekend

The fifth annual Prenzlau Pride Car Show is this Saturday at Prenzlau State School, benefiting the school and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

What's on in Ipswich

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

MODEL Lara Worthington was shut down on live on air after she claimed she and her movie star husband Sam Worthington were “not rich”.

Aiden looks forward to big year with single release

SUCCESS: Brisbane musician Aiden Bradley.

Brisbane musician on his latest single and plans for 2017

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000 each

$285,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

RARELY AVAILABLE! LARGE HOME, POOL, SHED, 1 ACRE

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 Price on...

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

OVER 8 ACRES OF VACANT LAND ON TOWNSHIP RIM

166 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

Residential Land YES!! ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE VACANT LAND ... ALL OFFERS...

YES!! ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE VACANT LAND BORDERING POPULAR NEW ESTATE ESCAPE the city for peaceful acreage living...

Secluded but Not Isolated

16 Ruby Crescent, Willowbank 4306

House 4 1 6 $490,000...

With a short commute to Amberley Air Base and Ipswich, Willowbank is positioned in a prime location to live on acreage but be close to the city with all the...

LUXURY, RESORT STYLE HOME!

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 OFFERS FROM...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!