Decorated SAS veteran Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at Federal court on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nikki Short
News

Soldier clueless on ‘throwdowns’: court

by Perry Duffin
17th Jun 2021 1:39 PM | Updated: 2:29 PM

Ben Roberts-Smith says he never heard rumours the SAS were planting false evidence on slain Afghans and insisted a man shot was carrying a radio and was “a spotter” for the insurgency.

Mr Roberts-Smith has faced his first hours of cross examination from Nine’s barrister Nick Owens SC in his defamation lawsuit against the newspapers in the Federal Court.

The war veteran is suing Nine over stories published in 2018 that allege wrongdoing during his time in Afghanistan, including unlawful killings.

Nine is defending the stories as true, while Mr Roberts-Smith strenuously denies the claims.

Mr Owens spent Thursday morning asking Mr Roberts-Smith about a variety of SAS tactics ranging from how troops storm compounds to how they detain women and children.

Mr Roberts-Smith says he never heard rumours the SAS were planting evidence on people they killed. Picture: Department of Defence
Mr Roberts-Smith this week denied the “centrepiece” war crime allegation that he kicked a detained prisoner off a cliff in Darwan in 2012.

The Victoria Cross recipient told the court he helped shoot a man in a cornfield during that mission after another SAS soldier opened fire on the suspected Taliban “spotter”.

Mr Owens, on Thursday, asked if the spotter was carrying a radio known as an ICOM.

“It was on the body of that spotter, yes,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

“Where was it?” Mr Owens asked.

“On the ground effectively underneath him.”

The exchange came amid discussions of “throwdowns”, which is an alleged practice of placing a weapon or combat item on a slain Afghan’s body in order to justify the killing.

Afghans killed by the SAS, including the man in the cornfield, were photographed with their personal effects laid out on their chest or next to them as a matter of record keeping.

Mr Owens asked Mr Roberts-Smith if he was aware other SAS patrols were using throwdowns.

“No,” he responded.

The soldier said he also hadn’t heard rumours it was happening.

The only information Mr Roberts-Smith had about throwdowns, he said, was that it had been discussed because other nations were using them.

