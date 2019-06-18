Menu
Crime

Soldier charged with sexual assault at barracks

by Sarah Matthews
18th Jun 2019 6:29 PM
A soldier has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of another soldier at the Brisbane army barracks.

The Australian Defence Force confirmed an Australian Army soldier was charged following an alleged incident against another ADF member at the Gallipoli Barracks, Enoggera.

It comes just four months after another soldier was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl at the same base.

In a statement, the ADF said the accused soldier had been suspended.

"Due to the privacy act, no personal details of current or former serving members will be provided without their written consent, however Defence can confirm the accused member has been suspended from duty," the statement said.

The ADF is assisting police with their investigation.

It is unclear at this time exactly when the incident occurred.

army editors picks sexual assault soldier

