SOLD: Prominent Ipswich pub snatched up

NEW OWNER: Hotel Metropole, at 253 Brisbane St, Ipswich, has sold for a tidy $1 million.

A TIDY $1 million has seen a historical Ipswich building change hands following a fairly lengthy sale process.

Hotel Metropole, one of the oldest pubs in town and currently trading under the name Ipswich Central Hotel, sold on October 20 to a Sydney-based investor.

Real Estate Agent Andrew Havig of property agency JLL Brisbane said the pub fetched a “good price”.

“It was a good price point – you get a lot of people interested,” Mr Havig said.

“The tenant there is trading quite well and he’s a couple of years into his lease now and has got that track record of trade now.”

Mr Havig said the buyer approached while the pub was off market.

“We did an off-market campaign and had it under contract ages ago but then took it off the market,” Mr Havig said.

“The we had a buyer come along – so it was a longer settlement.”

Opened in the early 1900s and now heritage listed, the hotel was built on the site where the Harp of Erin Hotel once stood.

The two-storey building is positioned on a 578sq metre plot of land, boasting a modern bistro, a nightclub, beer garden and lounge bar.

The building was designed by architect George Brockwell Gill and built in 1906.

In 2017, Hotel Metropole closed, reopening six months later as Johnny Ringo’s.

The country saloon-themed joint closed its doors after nine months and reopened as the Ipswich Central Hotel in June last year.

