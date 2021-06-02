State of Origin ticket chaos leaves fans empty-handed

Tickets to Townsville’s State of Origin have seemingly sold out in a matter of seconds, with nearly 25,000 people in the online cue to buy tickets.

A large cue was formed on the Ticketek site, with punters eagerly awaiting to purchase their ticket.

But all seats seem to have been exhausted by 3.02pm.

There's been no official announcement if it has been sold out yet.

A screenshot of the line for Origin tickets.

EARLIER: Fans have been left high and dry as the first ticket release to Origin sold out in just 30 seconds before the Cowboys Leagues Club's system crashed and hundreds of fans were turned away.

Fans lined the streets outside the leagues club to buy tickets to next Wednesday's historic first State of Origin.

Fans line up for tickets at Cowboys Leagues Club.

Though the first batch ran off the shelves in just 30 seconds a members lined the pavement.

Many fans were left frustrated and disappointed as they were told to go online to buy their tickets because their system had stopped working.

It's unknown how many tickets were available in the first release.

"At the moment we've just been told the place has been sold out already," Cowboys member Joe White said.

"I've been waiting here for an hour and obviously I'm disappointed because I've totally missed out.

"It was a once in a lifetime job for me. At my age it will never happen again."

But not all Cowboys fans were left disappointed, with some footy tragics hitting a pot of gold.

"I jumped online right on 1pm and just kept persisting," member Trudy Bannister said.

"I'm over the moon, I feel extremely lucky."

The general admission ticket sale commences at 3pm.

Originally published as SOLD OUT: Tickets sell in seconds as fans go crazy