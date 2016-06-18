Panic as eager Ipswich customers rush for premium tickets

CUSTOMER RUSH: Customers are buying premium tickets to the Ipswich Cup fast.

TICKETS to Ipswich's biggest racing event of the year are selling fast.

Three out of seven areas have already sold out sparking some panic among punters yet to secure their tickets.

But Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching said there was still space in the special event areas, however warned racegoers not to wait until the last minute.

Already ticket sales are well above last year's levels.

Mr Kitching expects 14,000 tickets to be sold ahead of the big day.

He said while other racing events around the state had struggled to bring the punters through the gates in recent years, the Ipswich Cup continued to grow.

"For example, 12 years ago we had 800 on the infield and this year we will have 6000," Mr Kitching said.

"Most of those are once a year racegoers but we are providing the environment they are asking for."

Mr Kitching said over the years the club had continually asked patrons what they would like to see at the following year's event and each year his team had done its best to deliver.

This year the big novelty this year is the beach party.

"We figured because it's the middle of winter and Ipswich is 100 miles from the nearest beach we would set up a beach party," Mr Kitching said.

"We're actually trucking in a beach."

SOLD OUT

Grandstand marquee

Bundaberg Rum Home Turn Experience package

Infield private marquees

Still available

XXXX Summer Marquee package $160 (infield)

Lazy Bear Beach Party package $110

Pimms 1866 on the Green Marquee $175

General admission $20

Secure your tickets here via Ipswich Turf Club.