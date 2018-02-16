SOLD OUT: Family fight for dream home in high demand suburbs

MOVING IN: Families are swapping their home in Ipswich suburbs for bigger, better ones Springfield, Springfield Lakes, Augustine Heights and Camira.

MOVING IN: Families are swapping their home in Ipswich suburbs for bigger, better ones Springfield, Springfield Lakes, Augustine Heights and Camira.

FAMILIES are lining up to beat interstate and international property investors at their own game.

They're cashed up and ready to pounce on homes in Ipswich suburbs within hours of them hitting the market and investors from other parts of the country don't stand a chance.

Real estate agents in Springfield, Springfield Lakes, Camira and Augustine Heights have lists of contacts saved in their phones for local Ipswich families who want a slice of the suburbs.

In some instances, homes are under offer within three hours of hitting the market.

Close to 10,000 families already call the in-demand suburbs home and thousands more want in on the action.

The lucky buyers are not from interstate. They aren't buying to invest or rent, but they want two living spaces, more than one bathroom and enough bedrooms for all their children.

McGrath sales agent Clare May said it was a supply and demand situation that has led to some families who weren't quick enough missing out on their dream home.

"There seems to be a lot of families that want to move into the greater Springfield area and what we're finding is we are having a large number of open homes but multiple offers," Ms May said.

"Properties are coming on to the market and before we can even advertise them. We've already had multiple views. We have a large amount of buyers, literally lists of buyers, who are waiting for properties.

"We had a home go under contract within three hours of the property being listed. The ink was still wet on the forms and buyers were already going through."

The exodus is occurring for families who already call the city home but want bigger homes in expanding suburbs.

Ms May said the great Australian dream of a big backyard had been foregone for expansive homes with extra space for families to spread out - and the price tag to match.

"We've got the lagoon, we've got Robelle Domain, wherever you live within the greater Springfield region, you can walk to a park.

"The idea of having a larger block isn't necessarily as appealing as it used to be, it's more the big house," Ms May said.

"The prices have been going up. We've seen a large amount of properties listed for sale between the $700,000 and $750,000 mark which is quite unusual for somewhere like Springfield Lakes. Recently. we've had a number of higher-priced properties that have been listed and record sales recorded.

"These sales have become more and more popular. You wouldn't necessarily expect to have as many people through open homes looking at that price because they would normally look at somewhere like Brookwater."

She said the majority of blocks in Camira were almost double the size of the average 550sq m blocks in Springfield Lakes.

"Camira is a bit better for block sizes so we are finding most of the buyers we are selling to in Camira are from Springfield Lakes and are re-locating to Camira for the bigger blocks.

"People do not want not to live quite as close to their neighbours," Ms May said.

Realtors can't keep up with demand

THERE are more buyers than there are homes in Springfield, with real estate agents putting buyers on speed dial.

Cashed-up families want to see homes the moment they go on the market and those most desperate are willing to go to extreme measures to snap up a home.

McGrath sales agent Clare May said homes are out of stock

"I look at what stock there is in the whole greater Springfield region and there is not enough. The trend has been increasing and I think it will continue to increase," she said.

"I don't think it's going to slow down. I think it's going to continue to grow because it's supply and demand."

Ms May said major housing developments that injected thousands of homes into the market did little to curb the supply shortage.

"Some people don't want spanking new houses - they want to buy something that is established and has got trees and the neighbourhood.

"Who would not like to be in a satellite city like Springfield.

"I think it will get to a point it's so big it will have to be recognised as a city.

"I don't think it will curb the under-supply.

"From a sales perspective, people are always looking to move and re-locate. They are looking for a good area, community, space and activities they don't have to travel for."

Resident loves city switch

MUM Signe Langi is one of the lucky ones who has already finished building her dream home at Springfield.

Last week marked a year since Signe and her family moved into their home they love it.

She wasn't surprised to hear property in her area was in high demand.

"We bought a property in Springfield and finished building a year ago," Signe said.

"We really love it."

Signe moved from Oxley with her daughter and partner.

The pair were ready to buy and looked in their local area but found the price didn't match the quality they wanted.

"We looked at a lot of places at Oxley," Signe said.

"A lot of them were older homes and we wanted something more modern."

When they found the estate they wanted to build in, the pair made an application and a few months later found out they had been approved for their preferred block.

Signe works in Ipswich but didn't want to be too far out from Brisbane either.

She and her partner settled on Springfield, deciding it was a happy medium.

The family loves the community feel and Signe, an avid walker, enjoys bypassing the lakes while out for a stroll.

"We've been to Robelle Domain for Christmas in the Park.

"We like all the outdoor spaces for families.

"Most of our neighbours are owner occupiers." -Helen Spelitis