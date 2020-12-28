SOLD: Most expensive Ipswich houses to sell in 2020

The QT has uncovered the 10 most expensive houses to sell this year.

The QT has uncovered the 10 most expensive houses to sell this year.

SELLING for a miniscule $130,000, Ipswich’s cheapest house to sell in the past year was nestled among an overgrown garden and hid behind boarded-up windows and doors.

Meanwhile, the most glamorous and glitzy Ipswich homes to sell within 20 minutes of the CBD nabbed above a million, boasting breathtaking views and irresistible pools.

Last week, the Queensland Times published a full list of the cheapest houses to sell in Ipswich in 2020 and it’s time to explore the other side of the city’s vibrant property market.

These are the 10 houses within 20 minutes of the Ipswich to fetch the highest prices on the market this year.

10. 159 Diamantina Circle, Karalee

159 Diamantina Circle, Karalee sold for $805,000 on December 21, 2020.

Nearly tripling in price since it last sold, this Karalee house sold for a whopping $515,000 more than it did in 2013. The riverfront property boasts four bedrooms, three-metre high ceilings, timber floors and a home theatre with dimmable lights and ceiling-mounted projector. 159 Diamantina Circle, Karalee sold for $805,000 on December 21, 2020.

9. 26 Louisa Place, Karalee

26 Louisa Place, Karalee sold for $810,000 on June 15, 2020.

Set in a cul-de-sac in a Karalee estate, this three-bedroom house features a study, pool, large walk-in pantry and huge master suite. A freestanding bath in the ensuite makes the house just that little bit more luxurious. 26 Louisa Place, Karalee sold for $810,000 on June 15, 2020.

8. 39 Salisbury Rd, Ipswich

39 Salisbury Rd, Ipswich sold for $815,000 on November 1, 2020.

Old world charm and plenty of space makes 39 Salisbury Rd, Ipswich a great option for buyers looking for size without compromising on aesthetics. The garden is big, with a pool off to the side, cleverly leaving space for a game of cricket or a backyard picnic.

7. 45 Coreen Court, Karana Downs

45 Coreen Court, Karana Downs sold for $820,000 on July 12, 2020.

An elegant fireplace for cool winter night and seven bedrooms make 45 Coreen Court, Karana Downs, the ideal place for fabulous parties, with plenty of room for guests to crash.

The home sold for $820,000 on July 12.

6. 10 Katherine Court, Karalee

10 Katherine Court, Karalee sold for $860,000 on November 24, 2020.

Set among gum trees on more than an acre of land, this six-bedroom home in Karalee sold for $860,000 in November. It boasts split system and ducted airconditioning, a huge pool and massive deck.

5. 3 Rose St, Eastern Heights

3 Rose St, Eastern Heights sold for $860,000 on August 24, 2020.

Last selling for $509,000, 3 Rose St, Eastern Heights sold for 40 per cent more than it did in 2012. Costing its new owners $860,000 on August 24, the house features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two car spaces on a 1,000m2 block of land.

4. 295 Karrabin Rosewood Rd, Karrabin

295 Karrabin Rosewood Rd, Karrabin sold for $865,000 on January 10, 2020.

Six bedrooms, 40 acres, two houses. This Karrabin property is massive in every way and sold for a tidy $865,000 in January. Two houses are situated on the land, with the main house alone featuring three bedrooms, two lounge rooms, two bathrooms and two dining rooms.

3. 110 Bullock Dray Drive, Mount Crosby

110 Bullock Dray Drive, Mount Crosby sold for $875,000 on June 3, 2020.

Set in the Westwoods Estate surrounded by forest, this five-bedroom house in Mount Crosby claims the title of third most expensive home to sell near Ipswich this year. It boasts a walk-in butler’s pantry, stone benchtops and Miele appliances, making it quite the dream home for avid cooks. 110 Bullock Dray Drive, Mount Crosby sold for $875,000 on June 3, 2020.

2. 63 Billagall Drive, Karana Downs

63 Billagall Drive, Karana Downs sold for $1,070,000 on August 11, 2020.

If a stand-alone bathtub in the middle of a bathroom isn’t the peak of luxury, it’s not far off. 63 Billagall Drive, Karana Downs sold for $1,070,000 on August 11, 2020. Spread across two storeys, the house backs onto the Brisbane River and boasts views from a variety of vantage points, including a private deck from the master bedroom.

1. 54 Fischer Road, Flinders View – $1,150,000

54 Fischer Road, Flinders View sold for $1,150,000 on June 2, 2020.

The most expensive house to sell within a 20-minute drive of the city centre was a sprawling four-bedroom home on a massive 20-acres. 54 Fischer Road, Flinders View sold for $1,150,000 on June 2, 2020. Like a private resort, the property came complete with in-ground pool and spa.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.