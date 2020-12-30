SOLD: Million dollar sales for South Ripley estate

21 Verbena Crescent at Brookwater was one of eight million-dollar properties to sell over the past twelve months.

DESPITE a year of turmoil for most, it appears COVID-19 had little impact on the million-dollar listings across the Ipswich housing market. As more families now look to relocate to the area’s booming southeast corridor, the popular Brookwater Estate proved to be one of the top locations desired by many over the past 12 months – evident by its strong sales record.

To round out the year, the Queensland Times has pulled together a list of eight stunning Brookwater properties to sell this year which fetched over $1 million.

68-72 Oakview Circuit, Brookwater

4 bed, 3 bath, 944 sqm

Sold on November 16 for $1.2 million

This four-bedroom abode sold less than 24 hours after it first hit the market.

68-72 Oakview Circuit, Brookwater.

8 Betula Court, Brookwater

7 bed, 3 bath, 1084 sqm

Sold on November 12 for $1.12 million

Lisa Downey at All Properties Group ensured this large block was quick to move on the market.

8 Betula Court, Brookwater.

10 Ridgewood Dr, Brookwater

5 bed, 3 bath, 800 sqm

Sold on October 8 for $1.11 million

This contemporary home sold only two and a half years after construction was complete.

10 Ridgewood Drive, Brookwater.

19 Monterey Circuit, Brookwater

4 bed, 3 bath, 640 sqm

Sold on September 9 for $1.16 million

No expenses were spared on this four-bedroom property which hit the market after only two years of the former owners living in it.

19 Monterey Circuit, Brookwater.

101 Birchwood Cres

5 bed, 3 bath, 800 sqm

Sold on August 29 for $1.08 million

Nestled in among the greenery of Brookwater, this two-storey pad offers families plenty of space – enhanced by its 9 foot height ceilings.

101 Birchwood Drive, Brookwater.

21 Verbena Crescent, Brookwater

4 bed, 3 bath, 837 sqm

Sold on 26 June for $1.175 million

This large property was sold in just one week after it first was listed online. A view of the nearby 8th fairway and lake likely contributors to its selling price.

21 Verbena Crescent, Brookwater.

4 Scenery Court, Brookwater

5 bed, 4 bath, 887 sqm

Sold on March 6 for $1.23 million

This home fetched the highest selling price over the past year. It offers a self-contained one bedroom apartment on its lower-level, with its own living room and dining area.

4 Scenery Court, Brookwater.

75 Ridgewood Drive, Brookwater

5 bed, 3 bath, 796 sqm

Sold on February 3 for $1.03 million

At just under 800 sqm, it might come as a surprise that the contemporary abode offers four full garages to cater for both family and guests.

