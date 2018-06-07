SOLD: Million-dollar home sale is first for city suburb

SOLD: A home on Hallow Crescent at Augustine Heights set a price record for the suburb by selling for $1.04 million.

SOLD: A home on Hallow Crescent at Augustine Heights set a price record for the suburb by selling for $1.04 million. Contributed

ANOTHER Ipswich suburb that was just bushland 20 years ago has cracked the magic million dollar mark.

A record was set on Tuesday when a home at Augustine Heights sold for $1.04 million - $104,000 more than the previous record.

The five bedroom and three-bathroom home at Hallow Crescent also features a four-car garage, pool and tennis court.

Homes in nearby Brookwater regularly sell for seven figures, but the Hallow Crescent sale was the most expensive for Augustine Heights.

The million-dollar sale means the 15-year-old suburb has reached the same prices as the adjoining prestigious suburb of Brookwater which has been promoted by the Springfield City Group as the jewel in the crown of their 2860ha development.

A home on Hallow Crescent at Augustine Heights set a price record for the suburb by selling for $1.04 million. Contributed

This week's million-dollar sale at Augustine Heights was marketed by Irena Marasea of Brookwater Realty.

"When I walked into that property I appraised it as more than $1 million," she said.

"We sold it in one day."

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully described the price breakthrough as a significant milestone for Ipswich's eastern suburbs, which he recalled used to be nothing but bush.

"Fifteen years ago the average price for a block of land in Ipswich was $35,000," he said.

"Boom times are ahead for Ipswich property owners in the fast-developing western corridor.

"Brisbane is bursting at the seams and with Ipswich set to double its population to over 400,000 in the next 20 years, we will continue as the fastest growing city in Queensland."

A home on Hallow Crescent at Augustine Heights set a price record for the suburb by selling for $1.04 million. Contributed

Ms Marasea said the million-dollar sale was not surprising, considering its size and quality.

"It's a great result," she said.

"The features of the home really do matter when demanding a particular price.

"In this instance it was a special home.

"It had a three-quarter tennis court, it was on a very large block and had an outdoor sauna.

"It had the features our buyers are looking for."

She said the uniqueness of the land and home meant it would be tough to eclipse the sale record.