SOLD: Lockyer highway servo sells at auction for millions

AUCTIONED: A Hatton Vale service station on the Warrego Highway has sold for $6.8m.

A LOCKYER Valley petrol station has sold for millions after it went under the hammer just weeks after its construction wrapped up.

The new Hatton Vale servo, positioned at 4003 Warrego Highway, went to auction on Tuesday afternoon in Sydney and was snapped up for $6.8 million.

Spearheaded by agents Kieran Bourke and Rhys Parker through agency Burgess Rawson, the sale attracted national buyers who placed bids via Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne and by phone.

Burgess Rawson associate director Rhys Parker said the service station’s location on the Warrego Highway and position between Toowoomba and Brisbane made it attractive to buyers.

“$6.8m is a good outcome and it’s good property – it’s got its own catchments as well as benefits from passing trade,” Mr Parker said.

“People like that location and would be keen to buy other buildings around there, if they were suitably well-leased like this was.”

The Gatton Star understand the Shell service station has sold to a buyer not local to the region.

“(The winning bidder) was bidding from the Sydney auction venue,” Mr Parker said.

“I wouldn’t have thought they were a local group – probably likely to be New South Wales based.”

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.