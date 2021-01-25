SOLD: $879,000 home snapped up in less than 48 hours

A STUNNING property in Ipswich’s prestigious Brookwater estate has sold less than 48 hours after it hit the market.

The four-bedroom Birchwood Cres home was snapped up for $879,000 – a slight dip compared to the million-dollar sales frequently recorded at the estate.

All Properties Group sales representative Leanne Ollerenshaw said the new homeowners had been keen to move to the area for some time.

26 Birchwood Crescent, Brookwater. Pic: All Properties Group

She said the property generated plenty of interest among potential buyers prior to the home being listed online in December.

“The family was coming from Augustine Heights and I was actually already selling their property, they were looking to upgrade,” she said.

“They told me exactly what they were looking for and I knew I had the right house for them.”

The 800 sqm property boasts two living areas spread across both the top and ground floors.

It also features an in-ground pool and hinterland views from its upperdeck.

Ms Ollerenshaw said these elements contributed to the reasonable selling price.

“I think (the property) was priced accordingly, it’s not located on the golf course,” she said.

“Anything which sells for over $1 million is either typically located right on the golf course or is newer in age.”

She said its open-plan layout was suited for those who enjoyed entertaining.

“It has beautiful views and plenty of space to host a number of guests,” she said.

The sale has come full circle for the seasoned real estate expert.

Ms Ollerenshaw also assisted its former owner with the purchase of his current home – again based in Brookwater.

“A lot of people love Brookwater because the community’s really grown to be a beautiful one,” she said.