SOLD: 57 Ipswich houses already sold this year
LESS than two weeks into 2021, the Ipswich property market is already in full swing, with houses selling almost daily from early January.
Houses as cheap as $219,000 have already been snapped up, with more expensive property attracting plenty of attention, too.
Here are the 57 houses that have already sold in Ipswich this year.
Two-bedroom houses:
11 Rose St, Eastern Heights, Qld 4305
Sold on January 5 for $372,500.
Three-bedroom houses:
16 Panton Street, Woodend, Qld 4305
Sold on January 4 for $260,000.
14 Gilliver Street, Eastern Heights, Qld 4305
Sold on January 4.
27 Mitchell Street, Riverview, Qld 4303
Sold on January 4 for $250,000.
1A Allan Street, Goodna, Qld 4300
Sold on January 4 for $230,000
40 Hunter Street, Brassall, Qld 4305
Sold on January 7 for $305,000.
72 Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich, Qld 4305
Sold on January 7 for $345,000.
8 Glen Brae Street, Redbank Plains, Qld 4301
Sold on January 7 for $355,000.
10-12 Cypress Street, Yamanto, Qld 4305
Sold on January 7 for $390,000.
20 Jardine Street, Leichhardt, Qld 4305
Sold on January 8 for $219,000.
3 Jan Street, Gailes, Qld 4300
Sold on January 8 for $240,000.
17 Callaghan Street, East Ipswich, Qld 4305
Sold on January 4 for $219,000.
333 Old Logan Road, Camira, Qld 4300
Sold on January 2.
14 Shaun Street, Redbank Plains, Qld 4301
Sold on January 8.
6 Arden Court, Yamanto, Qld 4305
Sold on January 8 for $385,000.
28 Honeypot Avenue, Springfield Lakes, Qld 4300
Sold on January 8 for $388,000.
35 Blackall Street, East Ipswich, Qld 4305
Sold on January 8 for $430,000.
17 Dowden St, Goodna, Qld 4300
Sold on January 11 for $260,000.
11 Pryde Street, Woodend, Qld 4305
Sold on January 4.
47 Wade Street, Bundamba, Qld 4304
Sold on January 4 for $320,000.
56 Chermside Rd, Eastern Heights, Qld 4305
Sold on January 5 for $3480,000.
7 Blackstone Rd, Eastern Heights, Qld 4305
Sold on January 5 for $619,000.
14 Freedom Crescent, South Ripley, Qld 4306
Sold on January 5 for $475,000.
14 McCubbin Court, Goodna, Qld 4300
Sold on January 4.
14 Grevillea Street, Bellbird Park, Qld 4300
Sold on January 4 for $389,000.
7 McMillan St, Churchill, Qld 4305
Sold on January 5.
14-16 Cypress Street, Yamanto, Qld 4305
Sold on January 8 for $300,000.
50 Wildey Street, Raceview, Qld 4305
Sold on January 5 for $272,500.
33 Pemberton Street, Booval, Qld 4304
Sold on January 5 for $315,000.
40 Rex Street, Eastern Heights, Qld 4305
Sold on January 7.
Four-bedroom houses:
23 Jonic Drive, Goodna, Qld 4300
Sold on January 7 for $510,000.
18 Sapphire St, Springfield, Qld 4300
Sold on January 7 for $435,000.
610 Junction Road, Barellan Point, Qld 4306
Sold on January 7 for $560,000.
39A Harold Reinhardt Drive, Redbank Plains, Qld 4301
Sold on January 1.
15 Spey Close, Deebing Heights, Qld 4306
Sold on January 11 for $417,000.
42 Tranquillity Circle, Brassall, Qld 4305
Sold on January 4 for $343,500.
42 Mervyn Jensen Drive, Redbank Plains, Qld 4301
Sold on January 4 for $360,000.
34 Somerwil Crescent, Bellbird Park, Qld 4300
Sold on January 4 for $380,000.
10 William Bay Court, South Ripley, Qld 4306
Sold on January 4.
12 Justin Lemburg Court, Goodna, Qld 4300
Sold on January 8 for $349,500.
14 Banbury Close, Bundamba, Qld 4304
Sold on January 7 for $357,360.
12 James Josey Avenue, Springfield Lakes, Qld 4300
Sold on January 8.
148 Conte Circuit, Augustine Heights, Qld 4300
Sold on January 4 for $485,000.
20 Waratah Court, Yamanto, Qld 4305
Sold on January 7 for $375,000.
4 Ormiston street, Brassall, Qld 4305
Sold on January 11 for $395,000.
40 Cottonwood Crescent, Springfield Lakes, Qld 4300
Sold on January 11.
7 Zamma Street, Augustine Heights, Qld 4300
Sold on January 4 for $649,000.
42 Langlands Street, Chuwar, Qld 4306
Sold on January 4 for $655,000.
39 Dellvene Cres, Rosewood, Qld 4340
Sold on January 5 for $310,000.
11 Heathcote Street, South Ripley, Qld 4306
Sold on January 6 for $410,000.
1 Wyperfeld Crescent, South Ripley, Qld 4306
Sold on January 6 for $513,000.
4 Settlers Way, Raceview, Qld 4305
Sold on January 6 for $520,000.
10-12 Miles Court, Chuwar, Qld 4306
Sold on January 6 for $685,000.
Five-bedroom houses:
155 Gregory Street, Wulkuraka, Qld 4305
Sold on January 4 for $435,000.
311 South Station Road, Raceview, Qld 4305
Sold on January 8 for $405,000.
Six-bedroom houses:
30 – 38 Kingsley Street, Walloon, Qld 4306
Sold on January 4 for $475,000.
