SOLD: 57 Ipswich houses already sold this year

Already 57 houses have sold across Ipswich this year.

Already 57 houses have sold across Ipswich this year.

LESS than two weeks into 2021, the Ipswich property market is already in full swing, with houses selling almost daily from early January.

Houses as cheap as $219,000 have already been snapped up, with more expensive property attracting plenty of attention, too.

Here are the 57 houses that have already sold in Ipswich this year.

Two-bedroom houses:

11 Rose St, Eastern Heights, Qld 4305

Sold on January 5 for $372,500.

11 Rose St, Eastern Heights, Qld 4305.

Three-bedroom houses:

16 Panton Street, Woodend, Qld 4305

Sold on January 4 for $260,000.

14 Gilliver Street, Eastern Heights, Qld 4305

Sold on January 4.

27 Mitchell Street, Riverview, Qld 4303

Sold on January 4 for $250,000.

27 Mitchell Street, Riverview, Qld 4303.

1A Allan Street, Goodna, Qld 4300

Sold on January 4 for $230,000

40 Hunter Street, Brassall, Qld 4305

Sold on January 7 for $305,000.

72 Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich, Qld 4305

Sold on January 7 for $345,000.

LOCAL NEWS: SOLD: Most expensive Ipswich houses to sell in 2020

8 Glen Brae Street, Redbank Plains, Qld 4301

Sold on January 7 for $355,000.

Already 57 houses have sold across Ipswich this year.

10-12 Cypress Street, Yamanto, Qld 4305

Sold on January 7 for $390,000.

20 Jardine Street, Leichhardt, Qld 4305

Sold on January 8 for $219,000.

3 Jan Street, Gailes, Qld 4300

Sold on January 8 for $240,000.

17 Callaghan Street, East Ipswich, Qld 4305

Sold on January 4 for $219,000.

17 Callaghan Street, East Ipswich, Qld 4305.

333 Old Logan Road, Camira, Qld 4300

Sold on January 2.

14 Shaun Street, Redbank Plains, Qld 4301

Sold on January 8.

6 Arden Court, Yamanto, Qld 4305

Sold on January 8 for $385,000.

LOCAL NEWS: REVEALED: See the cheapest Ipswich houses to sell in 2020

28 Honeypot Avenue, Springfield Lakes, Qld 4300

Sold on January 8 for $388,000.

35 Blackall Street, East Ipswich, Qld 4305

Sold on January 8 for $430,000.

17 Dowden St, Goodna, Qld 4300

Sold on January 11 for $260,000.

11 Pryde Street, Woodend, Qld 4305

Sold on January 4.

11 Pryde Street, Woodend, Qld 4305.

47 Wade Street, Bundamba, Qld 4304

Sold on January 4 for $320,000.

56 Chermside Rd, Eastern Heights, Qld 4305

Sold on January 5 for $3480,000.

7 Blackstone Rd, Eastern Heights, Qld 4305

Sold on January 5 for $619,000.

14 Freedom Crescent, South Ripley, Qld 4306

Sold on January 5 for $475,000.

14 McCubbin Court, Goodna, Qld 4300

Sold on January 4.

14 Grevillea Street, Bellbird Park, Qld 4300

Sold on January 4 for $389,000.

14 Grevillea Street, Bellbird Park, Qld 4300.

7 McMillan St, Churchill, Qld 4305

Sold on January 5.

14-16 Cypress Street, Yamanto, Qld 4305

Sold on January 8 for $300,000.

50 Wildey Street, Raceview, Qld 4305

Sold on January 5 for $272,500.

33 Pemberton Street, Booval, Qld 4304

Sold on January 5 for $315,000.

40 Rex Street, Eastern Heights, Qld 4305

Sold on January 7.

Four-bedroom houses:

23 Jonic Drive, Goodna, Qld 4300

Sold on January 7 for $510,000.

18 Sapphire St, Springfield, Qld 4300

Sold on January 7 for $435,000.

610 Junction Road, Barellan Point, Qld 4306

Sold on January 7 for $560,000.

610 Junction Road, Barellan Point, Qld 4306.

39A Harold Reinhardt Drive, Redbank Plains, Qld 4301

Sold on January 1.

15 Spey Close, Deebing Heights, Qld 4306

Sold on January 11 for $417,000.

42 Tranquillity Circle, Brassall, Qld 4305

Sold on January 4 for $343,500.

42 Mervyn Jensen Drive, Redbank Plains, Qld 4301

Sold on January 4 for $360,000.

34 Somerwil Crescent, Bellbird Park, Qld 4300

Sold on January 4 for $380,000.

34 Somerwil Crescent, Bellbird Park, Qld 4300.

10 William Bay Court, South Ripley, Qld 4306

Sold on January 4.

12 Justin Lemburg Court, Goodna, Qld 4300

Sold on January 8 for $349,500.

14 Banbury Close, Bundamba, Qld 4304

Sold on January 7 for $357,360.

12 James Josey Avenue, Springfield Lakes, Qld 4300

Sold on January 8.

148 Conte Circuit, Augustine Heights, Qld 4300

Sold on January 4 for $485,000.

148 Conte Circuit, Augustine Heights, Qld 4300.

20 Waratah Court, Yamanto, Qld 4305

Sold on January 7 for $375,000.

4 Ormiston street, Brassall, Qld 4305

Sold on January 11 for $395,000.

40 Cottonwood Crescent, Springfield Lakes, Qld 4300

Sold on January 11.

7 Zamma Street, Augustine Heights, Qld 4300

Sold on January 4 for $649,000.

7 Zamma Street, Augustine Heights, Qld 4300.

42 Langlands Street, Chuwar, Qld 4306

Sold on January 4 for $655,000.

39 Dellvene Cres, Rosewood, Qld 4340

Sold on January 5 for $310,000.

11 Heathcote Street, South Ripley, Qld 4306

Sold on January 6 for $410,000.

1 Wyperfeld Crescent, South Ripley, Qld 4306

Sold on January 6 for $513,000.

4 Settlers Way, Raceview, Qld 4305

Sold on January 6 for $520,000.

10-12 Miles Court, Chuwar, Qld 4306

Sold on January 6 for $685,000.

Five-bedroom houses:

155 Gregory Street, Wulkuraka, Qld 4305

Sold on January 4 for $435,000.

155 Gregory Street, Wulkuraka, Qld 4305.

311 South Station Road, Raceview, Qld 4305

Sold on January 8 for $405,000.

Six-bedroom houses:

30 – 38 Kingsley Street, Walloon, Qld 4306

Sold on January 4 for $475,000.

30 – 38 Kingsley Street, Walloon, Qld 4306.

Got a local real estate story? Shoot me an email.