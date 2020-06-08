Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOLD: Coles Express on Railway St, Gatton has sold. (AAP Image/ Morgan Sette)
SOLD: Coles Express on Railway St, Gatton has sold. (AAP Image/ Morgan Sette)
Business

SOLD: $5.1m Lockyer Valley petrol station snapped up

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCKYER Valley petrol station has secured new owners after being listed for sale since before February.

READ MORE: CLOSING SHOP: Five businesses selling up in the region

The Coles Express Shell Service Station, located at 73 Railway Street, Gatton, sold on May 25 to a buyer not local to the region.

The sale was finalised following an auction, in which a fuel and convenience retail real estate investment trust offered to purchase the business for $5.1 million.

Since its construction four years ago, the petrol station had been owned by its developer.

READ MORE: New petrol station opening soon on Warrego Highway

The Gatton Star understands the business will continue to be tenanted by the Coles Group for at least the next six years.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

gatton lockyer valley petrol station real estate rural business
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Football club’s new measure of safe respect

        premium_icon Football club’s new measure of safe respect

        Sport Western Pride FC adopts foot tap as part of COVID-19 procedures.

        Push for public transport users to wear masks while commuting

        premium_icon Push for public transport users to wear masks while...

        News People are starting to return to public transport as the number of confirmed active...

        Time to move on: 1500 Sundays will never be the same

        premium_icon Time to move on: 1500 Sundays will never be the same

        Opinion The future QT will provide exciting new opportunities respectful of the past.

        Ripley’s fittest to face training test

        premium_icon Ripley’s fittest to face training test

        Soccer Players accepting challenges during shutdown return to club environment