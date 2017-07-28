'Solar to reduce power bills from $70K a year to just $2000'

Queensland businesses are leading the country in making the switch to solar power as energy prices skyrocket.

Report author and managing director of SunWiz, Warwick Johnston said an increasing number of Australian businesses where turning to solar because it made more economic sense.

Managing director of mining and energy output Jason Sharam, said his business was in the process of becoming entirely energy self-sufficient.

"Our energy bills are expected to reduce from $70,000 a year to just $2000 annually. The sun is a pretty amazing resource," Mr Sharam said.