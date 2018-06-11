Solar farm planned for Ipswich council-owned landfill site

PLANS are before Ipswich City Council for a proposed solar farm on a council-owned landfill site at New Chum.

The plans including expanding the existing landfill gas facility on Whitwood Rd and using the gas to generate electricity.

It is expected the company behind the development application, Joule Energy, would pay the council an agreed amount for the use of the site.

The council earlier this year revealed there was an intention to use the proceeds from Joule Energy to purchase green energy from the council's energy retailers for River Heart Parklands.

Search results show the land is zoned as public open space and land uses are parks and gardens and local authority.

The first two stages of the proposed solar farm would have a capacity of 1.5Mw, which is enough to power 600 homes.

If approved, the solar farm could be in operation by the first quarter of 2019.

There is potential for a third stage of the project on recently capped landfill area, which could allow the entire facility to generate up to 6Mw, enough to power about 2000 homes.

Conservation and Environment Committee Chairperson Councillor Kerry Silver in March said South Australian company LMS Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Joule Energy put the plans to the council to establish a solar farm on closed landfill.

"There is an established relationship between council and the company on the New Chum site, with LMS Energy extracting landfill gas to generate electricity. This proposed solar farm would expand the existing operation," she said.

"It would be an excellent opportunity to maximise the use of the closed landfill site, which has little alternative use."

Cr Silver said under the proposed arrangement, Joule Energy would pay the council an agreed amount for use of the site.

"Existing power grid arrangements make it difficult to directly link the solar farm's power to council's electricity usage, however council is committed to sustainability," she said.

"So it is proposed that council would use the proceeds from Joule Energy to purchase green energy from council's energy retailers for River Heart Parklands."

A development application was submitted to the council on June 6 and a decision is yet to be recorded against the application.