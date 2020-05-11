Softball matriarch’s final home run

FITTING TRIBUTE: Ipswich Softball farewelled Daphne Watson with members driving by her home yesterday to pay their respects.

Every weekend the Tigers inaugural softball team would climb into the tray of a truck and hitch a ride to their games in Brisbane.

Truck driver Col Rossner usually carted timber for the mines.

On these occasions, however, his cargo was much more precious.

Before collecting the girls from the designated pick-up location in town, Rossner would visit the police station to attain a special permit granting the squad permission to ride in a style that would be considered unheard of by today's standards.

Travelling along Brisbane Road with the wind blowing their hair and sitting unrestrained on bench seats fastened to the side of the tray with ropes, the girls sang and laughed and waved to motorists and pedestrians alike.

You just don't see scenes like that these days.

The year was 1951.

There are three women whose contributions to Ipswich Softball over many years have seen them become known as the matriarchs of the sport. While the third Carol Freeman joined some years later, that original Tigers outfit provided two of them in the late Edna Hertrick and Daphne Watson. The first Ipswich player to represent Queensland, Hertrick, passed in 2011.

Last Monday, Watson too left this world following a brief battle with a brain tumour.

Almost as though it was fated, truck driver Rossner passed away on the same day.

For those who Watson meant so much to, her departure was all too sudden. It is not met with sadness, however, for the 87-year-old's was a life truly well-lived and the mark she left on the softball community will not be forgotten.

Tigers life member Wayne Gaddes said the Ipswich Association had grown into one of the state's largest and the club Watson had a hand in founding had become its powerhouse.

He said a great debt was owed to those early pioneers who had remained active and served the game in every capacity imaginable over a lifetime of dedication.

"The good thing about the Tigers is that it is a family," he said.

"We have been blessed to have such wonderful mentors."

Born and raised at Mutdapilly and Brassall, Watson met late husband Vic while residing at North Ipswich and the couple built a house at Newtown where she lived ever since, raising two children Glen and Donna.

Watson was a seamstress by trade, working in businesses across Ipswich throughout a rich career that would also lead her to handcrafting more than 30 wedding dresses for loved ones. A lifelong local, she was fiercely parochial about her city and that was reflected in her commitment to softball and other community pursuits here.

"She was very passionate about Ipswich," son Glen Watson said.

"She was very proud of her city. She used to love teams coming out from Brisbane complaining about the heat.'

While Glen played baseball for Musketeers, Donna was a handy softballer.

Watson loved watching her kids play but it would have made no difference to her had they been interested in another pastime.

Her love for them and for the game of softball was unconditional.

As was her devotion to Vic, whom she nursed for two decades through his struggle with ongoing health issues after he was one of the first in the country to receive lifesaving heart surgery.

"She was looking after dad," Glen said.

"She was looking after us as teenagers. She nursed both her parents through their late illnesses and deaths, and she remained committed to softball through it all. She did it tough but she had a very fulfilling life.

"I said to her the other night 'it was with great pride, it has been an honour and a privilege to be so close to you and to be such a part of your life'.

"She fought and fought."

Battling on her own for 18 years, she remained active at Ipswich Softball, winding back her efforts in her twilight years.

Long-term companion Margaret 'Hutch' Culley was also a member of that maiden Tigers outfit coached by American airman and baseball fanatic Andrew Lowell whose knowledge of softball derived solely from a manual he purchased.

Close friendships require give and take from both parties. They must be worked at and fought for.

They are not always easy to maintain but Watson and Culley's stood the test of time.

Glen has in his possession countless Christmas and birthday cards addressed, as always, to 'Daphy Duck'.

A reference to the cartoon character and a term of endearment which stuck indelibly.

"We were always there for one another," Culley said.

"When we lost our husbands, whenever we were sick, we were always there.

"It has just been a friendship that kept growing and growing. I don't think we ever said a cross word to each other. It was just a nice friendship."