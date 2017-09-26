Softball friends reunite 63 years on with fond memories

TOGETHER AGAIN: Glenda McGuire (nee Pennell), Dot Bell (nee Pennell), Doreen McIntyre (nee Johnson), Pam McKinnon (nee Pennell), June Fox (nee Diamond), Merle Lambert (nee Herrmann), and Marge Pampling (nee Johnson) re-enact a photo from 1954.

HISTORY does repeat.

Just ask the seven ladies who got together yesterday for a photo shoot, almost 63 years to the day since a Queensland Times photographer snapped them riding to a softball sign-on in Whitehill Rd.

The image, published in the QT on Monday, October 4, 1954 is now in the Picture Ipswich archive and was recently printed in Ipswich City Council's spring guide.

The ladies who gathered together for the first time in a photo since 1954 yesterday were Glenda McGuire (nee Pennell), Dot Bell (nee Pennell), Doreen McIntyre (nee Johnson), Pam McKinnon (nee Pennell), June Fox (nee Diamond), Merle Lambert (nee Herrmann) and Marge Pampling (nee Johnson).

The Queensland Times page from October 1954 depicting the Ipswich ladies riding their bikes.Page image from the National Library of Australia's Newspaper Digitisation Program National Library of Australia

"We all went to Raceview State School and Mr Eisenmenger was the PE teacher, and he said the softball association needs more players,” Ms McGuire recalled.

"We had to ride our bikes down to sign-on from Raceview to East Ipswich on the Saturday, and that is when the photographer caught us.

"I think he was just driving past, stopped us and asked us to get (in line) across the road.”

Ms McGuire said the photo brought back fond memories.

"It was an adventure going off to sign-on and do something we had never done before,” she said.

"And we stayed together for years.”

The girls played for the Rockets and their team won two B grade championships in succession.

They also played other sports such as hockey and vigoro.

Ms Pampling, the mother of champion Australian golfer Rod Pampling, said the girls all had a great time growing up, with the bikes a big part of their lives.

"We used to travel miles on those push bikes,” she said.

Ms Pampling still plays golf three times a week off a handicap of 15 and this year went to the Masters at Augusta to watch her son Rod in action.

There was a real family connection at play in the photo too. Glenda and Dot are sisters, with Pam a cousin.

Marge and Doreen are sisters.

The ladies, all in their 70s, were not sure if they were all still alive and kicking when the call went out to reunite for the photo, as Ms Fox revealed.

"When the person who organised this rang up I said 'is everybody still with us?'”

Who knows, another reunion a decade or more down the track may be on the cards.

Picture Ipswich is an online collection of images, documents and memorabilia of cultural and historical significance generally sent in by the public.

Since 2008, it has provided a unique insight into the history of Ipswich, its people, families, places and way of life, from our earliest memories to the present day.

Picture Ipswich provide a free scanning service for those items that form part of the collection and are located at the Ipswich Central Library. Libraries and Tourism Committee Chairman Cr David Pahlke said it was great to see these ladies reunited to take a trip down memory lane.

"Picture Ipswich has over 14,500 images, documents and oral histories of Ipswich and its residents. This important resource has bought these ladies together after almost 63 years,” he said.