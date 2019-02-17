Society's one-day workshop sharpens up photo skills

INTEREST in photography has dramatically increased over the years because of digital and mobile phone cameras.

About 90 per cent of people these days have a camera in their pocket.

That is why Ipswich Photographic Society's one-day basic photographic course was a popular event last week.

This course is an annual event for the club and provides newer members with the basics to take a good photograph.

Attendees learned how use their cameras out of automatic mode and how to control the camera to get an image they want. Understanding how the camera works is the first step in the photographic journey.

But just because you have a good camera does not mean you can take a good image. It is not as simple as that. People will say to you something like 'gee, that is a great sunrise. You must have a really good camera'. That is a naive comment to make to someone. It is no different than going to someone's place for dinner and enjoying a very delicious meal then saying to the person who cooked the meal, 'that was a wonderful meal, what type of stove do you use?'.

The point is that it is not the type of camera you have that takes the photograph, it is the person using the camera who actually takes the image.

The camera is just the tool you use to do so. It is no different for the person cooking a meal. They have to know what ingredients to include, what flavours go with each other, how long the food takes to cook.

The photographer has to know how to use the tools as well. And that is why the Ipswich Photographic Society holds its basic photographic course at the beginning of each year.

It helps those who may not have much experience in photography to learn how to handle the camera they have, whether that be a digital SLR, a compact or a mobile phone camera. It comes down to vision: the vision of the person taking the image and knowing how to use the camera.

The Ipswich Photographic Society meets twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesday nights at 7pm.

On the second Tuesday evening, club members enter the monthly club photo competition. Images are judged and critiqued by an accredited photographic judge and awards presented. The critique helps each photographer increase their photographic skills by implementing the issues the judge comments on.

As the year progresses, newer photographers gain skills that are reflected in their work.

The other night is devoted to some form of workshop or presentation by a guest speaker on a myriad of photographic topics providing more learning on photographic skills.

For more information on the activities of the club, contact secretary@ipswichphotosociety.org