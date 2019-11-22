Menu
The independent Order of Rechabites celebrates 150 years of continuous meetings in Ipswich. George and Cora Williams.
News

Society celebrates 150 years of sobriety

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 11:44 AM
NOT many organisations have the privilege of celebrating more than 150 years of existence, but the Ipswich members of the independent Order of Rechabites have done just that.

The friendly society works to promote the benefits of an alcohol-free lifestyle.

Cora Williams and her husband George have been members for most of their lives.

“Everybody has a choice. I think most people are aware, okay a few drinks is fine, but people get angry, people do terrible things to one another when they’re intoxicated. We hear this everyday,” Mrs Williams said.

“Health comes into it as well, for those people who go and get drunk every weekend, that can be a health issue.”

“Now the drug situation is worse than the alcohol.”

The Ipswich group, known as the Hope of Ipswich Tent No. 2, was established on 9 November 1869 and history records show the foundation members were also members of the Ipswich Total Abstinence Society.

Over the years Cora and George have been committed to keeping the Ipswich Tent going through providing social activities for the local community, including day tours and indoor bowls competitions.

“We do try to support any of our members, and not only our members but other people as well,” Mrs Williams said.

“There’s a lot of lonely people out there, so we try to visit if that’s possible. That comes from our church activity as well.”

