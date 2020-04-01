Socially beneficial cricket designed for girls

SOCIAL GAME: Anyone who has played the game knows the chat never stops on and off the field. Mount Crosby Thunderbolts coach Brett Schmidt believes the social aspect of cricket which involves high levels of teamwork, communication and co-ordination is often overlooked.

SOCIAL GAME: Anyone who has played the game knows the chat never stops on and off the field. Mount Crosby Thunderbolts coach Brett Schmidt believes the social aspect of cricket which involves high levels of teamwork, communication and co-ordination is often overlooked.

“ONCE you have coached girls, I don’t think you go back,” Mount Crosby Thunderbolts under-13 coach Brett Schmidt said after guiding the first ever all girls’ side in Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association history to the grand final.

Schmidt said it was very different coaching girls when compared with boys.

“While they may not have the strength, they have more knowledge and awareness,” he said.

“It is much easier.

“They listen and concentrate.

“They have no preconceived notions of how something should be done.”

Schmidt said playing in an all female team benefited the young ladies because they were left with no choice but to take charge.

He said at times when girls played in the same line-up as boys they tended to allow the males to do the bulk of bowling, batting and setting of fields and plans.

“It is much better to play as all girls because they take responsibility,” he said.

Schmidt said his players were encouraged by the staggering growth in women’s cricket and were developing a genuine love for the game.

“Last year none of them wanted to watch the cricket on TV,” he said.

“This year they are all watching.

“They all know the female players and have heroes they look up to, and you learn more from watching others.

“They can see a career in cricket as a possibility, whereas they initially just didn’t want to watch their brothers.

“Cricket is one of the most social games.

“Truth be known I think it is designed for girls.

“It has the social aspect. It is non-contact and it is a game you have to think about.

“They respond really well to that mental challenge and winning is not the be-all and end-all.”