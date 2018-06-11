Menu
A group of 25 guests spent the day learning about cooking with local produce at the Play with your Food event.
Contributed
News

SOCIAL PHOTOS: Guests munch on great local produce

Ashleigh Howarth
by
11th Jun 2018 4:00 PM

A GROUP of 25 guests attended the first entree event of Eat Local Week, the Play with your Food Workshop at White Chapel and Black Hall Kalbar.

Attendees spent the day learning about cooking with local produce, replicating recipes from Volume 2 of EAT LOCAL and also gaining tips on food styling, cake decorating and food photography.

The morning session was led by Brenda Fawdon and Christine Sharp, authors of EAT LOCAL.

The afternoon session was led by chef and food consultant Alison Alexander, regional food ambassador Caroline Jones of Three Girls Skipping, and photographer and stylist Shannon Deutrom from The Source Creative.

The group enjoyed a shared long-table lunch created by Julia Matusik from Julia's Pantry.

It featured a silverbeet, foraged nettle and spring onion crostata, roasted carrot and pearl barley salad with apricots and macadamias, heirloom tomatoes with whipped camel feta.

Served with wines from The Overflow 1895 Estate and a beetroot raspberry and lavender cordial.

Produce featured in the day came from Peak Veggie Patch, Summer Land Camel Farm, Kalfresh Vegetables, Rangeview Fresh and Valleypride Produce and Scenic Rim Lavender.

Thanks to Sabine Bannard and Gen Windley for these images.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
